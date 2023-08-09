News release from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) plans to recognize Direct Support Professionals (DSP) during the Developmental Disabilities Program (DDP) conference Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in Helena at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

“We are very excited to honor DSPs across the state for their commitment to serving Montanans with disabilities,” DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said. “With service-oriented mindsets, these passionate individuals are there on a daily basis for those who need them most.”

The conference is being sponsored in partnership with the Montana Council for Developmental Disabilities and the Montana Association of Community Disability Services.

DSPs are a critical part of the DDP system who provide direct care or in-home support, work as a personal assistant, or an attendant who works directly with people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. DSPs ensure individuals with disabilities have the support they need to live, work and enjoy life more independently in a community-based setting.

Montanans are encouraged to nominate a DSP for this award by filling out the online application. One DSP from each of the five Montana DDP regions will be honored.

The form asks nominees to submit a reason for the nomination focusing on outstanding DSPs that excel in the areas of person-centeredness, cultivating relationships, demonstrate leadership, and innovation.

The general public, providers, families or any interested parties are encouraged to recognize outstanding DSPs by submitting a nomination.

Nominations must be received no later than August 31, 2023 and can be submitted through the nomination form, emailed to cdallas2@mt.gov, faxed to 406-444-0826 or mailed to 111 Sanders Room 305, P.O. Box 202955 Helena, MT 59620-2955.

Lindsey Carter, the head of the DDP, said this the first time in over 10 years this conference has been held. “We’re so excited to bring the conference back,” Carter said. “It’s a terrific opportunity to bring together Montana providers, case managers, families and DPHHS staff for the important training, collaboration, and to receive various policy updates.”

Prior to the awards ceremony, Dr. Karyn Harvey will deliver the keynote address on Trauma Informed Care on September 13 at 8:30 a.m. The address will explore the sources of trauma in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. And, the key ingredients of healing will be explained and case studies will be shared.

The keynote address and awards ceremony will take place in Helena, and the conference will also be offered remotely at several regional sites Great Falls, Polson, Miles City, Billings and Glasgow for those wanting to participate. Some presentations will be given at the satellite conference locations, while others will be delivered virtually.

The conference is being held during National DSP Recognition Week September 10-16. This is a week-long celebration of DSPs to highlight the dedicated, innovative direct support workforce that is the heart and soul of supports for people with disabilities.