HELENA - State health officials report that a teenager is Montana's first known death associated with e-cigarettes.

A release from the Department of Public Health and Human Services says the patient was in their late teens. No other information about the teen's identity or location was released out of privacy concerns.

They say the patient had a history of vaping, and health officials confirmed that the illness was related to vaping on Oct. 15.

Two other patients in Montana have come down with vaping-associated lung illnesses, including one in Gallatin County. Gov. Steve Bullock issued a ban on flavored e-cig products that goes into effect Oct. 22.

Federal health officials are still working to determine the exact link between vaping and severe lung illness.