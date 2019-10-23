DPHHS hosts legal document clinic for seniors

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Montana DPHHS is providing a legal document clinic at the Adult Resource Alliance.

The clinic helps senior citizens navigate through legal documents such as wills, powers of attorney, declarations of homestead, and more. DPHHS Legal Service Developer, Katy Lovell says 79 people signed up for the two day clinic running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. She also says the clinic helps prevent seniors from being taken advantage of financially by caregivers, family members, or even strangers.

"This is an incredibly important service for anyone to do," says Lovell, "anyone should have their documents done, but it's incredibly important for seniors because this is a way that we not only spot financial exploitation that's already occurring -- because we train all of our volunteer attorneys, volunteer professionals to look for financial exploitation and then work to address it -- but it's also a way to prevent it in the future because having these documents in place, having you choose someone that you trust and then being able to revoke those documents is an incredibly important step to protect yourself financially."

If you're not able to participate in the clinic, Lovell says the DPHHS can also do consultations over the phone.