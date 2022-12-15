BILLINGS, Mont. - The official start of winter is right around the corner, and it’s only going to get colder. People who can’t afford to heat their homes can apply for Energy Assistance to help keep warm as temperatures drop.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services helps low income Montanans pay for winter home heating costs from October through April each year.

Their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides winter heating bill assistance and eligible homeowners may also receive help with heat related emergencies like furnace repairs.

Eligibility is based on the household’s income and resource limits, but everyone is encouraged to apply.

You can find more information on eligibility here, or submit a combined Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Low Income Home Water Assistance Program and Weatherization application here.