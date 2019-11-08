DPHHS announces two new cases of vaping-related lung illness in Montana

DPHHS officials announce two new cases of vaping-related lung illness in Montana.

DPHHS says the two additional cases involve individuals from Cascade County. Both individuals had a history of vaping.

One individual was in their teens, while another was in their 20s.

These cases mark the sixth and seventh cases of the vaping-related illness in the state of Montana, including one person who died from the illness last month.

Both people involved in these two cases are recovering from their lung illnesses after being hospitalized.