HELENA, Mont. - The Department of Public Health and Human Services added new resources to MontanaParenting.org for parents or guardians to use.

Parents can now access podcasts hosted by parenting experts discussing teens and marijuana and other drug abuse, according to a press release from the DPHHS. Other resources touch on topics related to stress and childhood trauma.

The purpose of the new resources provide parents with what to say in various situations with their child.

“Parents and those in a parenting role are the most important influence in a child’s life, and we know, for example, that youth who learn about the risks of drug use from their parents are less likely to use them,” DPHHS director Adam Meier said in the release.

Kimberly Koch of DPHHS’s Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Division said the resources were updated after the state's recent marijuana law changes, giving parents the information to talk about their concerns with their children.

“It is never too early for parents to have meaningful conversations with their children about these important topics,” Koch said in the release. “A healthy parent/child relationship begins in infancy and can be cultivated at all ages.”