BILLINGS, Mont. - Dozens of people have been indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges following an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Billings Police Department.

The Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative was started to address an increase in property crime, including burglary, theft and fraud offenses, in the community, officials said.

Since it started in September 2020, 33 defendants, the majority of whom are Billings-area residents, have been indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

According to the Department of Justice, of those, 20 defendants have been convicted and sentenced to a total of more than 54 years in prison, with prison terms ranging from 18 months to 65 months. Six defendants are pending sentencing and seven defendants are awaiting trial.

In total, about $272,061 was lost for all sentenced cases, and a total of approximately $217,942 in restitution to victims has been ordered.

People are being encouraged to reduce the risk of property crime and to protect their personal information by not leaving valuables or personal information in vehicles, locking or securing vehicles or other storage areas, and reporting property crime to local law enforcement.

“Combating violent crimes in Billings continues to be a top priority for our office, particularly when, as with these property and violent crime cases, they are driven by methamphetamine and fentanyl addictions,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said. “Many of these offenders have significant state criminal records but rarely received jail time in an overburdened state system. By prosecuting fraud and aggravated identity theft crimes federally, defendants face mandatory minimum federal prison sentences and are subject to federal supervision after serving their time. This initiative’s success reflects the effective and collaborative work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich and Billings Police Det. Mike Robinson, along with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, to investigate and prosecute these cases. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable and to help keep Billings safe.”

“This Initiative demonstrates the commitment to hold people accountable for widespread fraud that has affected so many victims. Our offices will continue to work tirelessly to protect individuals and businesses from financial loss due to identity theft, and I thank our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations for their work in this area. Like the Billings Police Department, they are dedicated to protecting citizens of Montana through public outreach and aggressive prosecution from identity thieves,” Billings Police Chief St. John said.

Some of the notable cases prosecuted in this initiative include: