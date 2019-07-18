Model T cars from all over the United States have come to Billings this week. They are taking part in the Rocky Mountain Model T Ford Fun Tour.

The owners of these cars are meeting in Billings to drive to places around Montana like Pompey's Pillar, Red Lodge and the Little Big Horn Battlefield.

The first Model T car was made in 1908. More than 15 million Model T cars were made in Ford factories before 1927 according to corporate.ford.com. https://corporate.ford.com/history.html

Kathleen and Gary Ebbert tell me they own more than one Model T.

Kathleen Ebbert said, "One Model T is never enough."

The 1915 Model T they brought with them is four cylinders and has 20 horsepower.

Ebbert said, "We love to tour. We love to drive it. And, it loves to be on the road."

The Ebberts have to turn the crank lever by hand to start up the engine. The Rimrock Model T Club tells me the first electric start Model T option was made in 1919.

Dom Denio is the owner of a 1919 Model T Touring.

Denio said, "I get smiles per gallon."

He says that for every hour the car is on the road, he spends an hour under the car working on it.

Denio added, "I'm the caretaker to pass it on to my kids and grandkids."

The Rimrock Model T Club also says if you see brass on the front of the car, the car was made before World War I. Once the war started, they say the brass was needed for the war.

You'll be able to see these Model T cars on Saturday at North Park in Billings. The cars will be there from 10am until 3pm. The event is free.