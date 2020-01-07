Dozens of Hardin High School students participate in vigil for Selena Not Afraid

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Dozens of Hardin High School students participated in a vigil for missing teen -- Selena Shelley Faye Not Afraid.

The 16-year-old Native American female has been missing since New Year's Day. Students like Kevin Shane attended as a show of support for Selena and her family.

"We wear red because our sisters have been missing or murdered and our brothers have been murdered or missing," he says, "It symbolizes our hope to have it stop. Because it's an epidemic."

Tuesday marks the seventh day of Selena's disappearance.