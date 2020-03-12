From a statement by the Downtown Billings Alliance:

In the interest of the public safety, the decision was made in collaboration with the Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA), Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, event hosts, staff, and downtown business owners to cancel the Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celtic Fair.

This decision was not made lightly, but the DBA is following risk mitigation strategies outlined by the CDC in an effort to prevent community transmission. The CDC recommends implementing social distancing measures such as cancelling large gatherings of >250 people, and as the largest city in Montana, this certainly applies to this beloved event.

While we understand how disappointing this is for the public and event participants, along with downtown businesses, our decision is based on the understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States, and in the best interest of public health. We will make every effort to support our downtown businesses during this uncertain time and will strive to be a strong resource for our community.