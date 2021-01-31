BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings City Council is meeting Monday to discuss proposed changes recommended following a downtown Billings traffic study.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization conducted a survey with over 2,000 residents, asking if they would prefer one-way streets going north to south and east to west throughout downtown, to be converted into two-ways.

65% of the responses were in favor of the conversion, with much of the feedback showing concern for biker and pedestrian safety, and a need for improved parking.

The City Council will review the proposed changes Monday, and is expected to formally vote on whether to move forward with the project on February 8th.

Some Downtown business owners are hoping two-way streets mean better business.

"Having traffic slowed down and going both directions will benefit downtown businesses by giving people a little bit more time and presence as they move through the downtown community so they’re not just trying to get from point A to point B, downtown is destination, it is not a throughway”, said Marguerite Jodry, Co-Owner of Zest Kitchen & Cookware.