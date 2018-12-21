Downtown Great Falls Santa Pub Crawl could save a life

Tonight kicks of the second annual Santa Pub Crawl in downtown Great Falls.

The goal of the event is to raise money for the Great Falls Police Foundation.

Here’s how it works.

You donate five dollars to the Great Falls Police Foundation.

Following this, you’ll get a stamp card and a free drink voucher for one of the 11 participating bars.

You’ll ‘crawl’ your way through as many downtown locations as you’d like and then submit your filled out stamp card to win some prizes.

Every dollar donated could potentially be used to save a cop’s life.

“They use for equipment that isn’t in the regular budget so bullet proof vests for the officers, hand guns for the officers. A lot of those guys buy their own because there isn’t money in their budget,” explains Wayne Thares, owner of the Celtic Cowboy.

Last year they raised $700 and had about 350 people participate.

This year, their goal is to raise over $1,000 dollars for the Great Falls Police Foundation.

The event kicks off Friday, December 21st at 5pm and lasts until midnight.

Participating bars include:

•The Elks Club

•The Sip n Dip Lounge

•The City Bar

•The Steinhaus

•Little’s Lanes

•Fire Artisan Pizza

•The New Lobby Bar

•Enbar

•Mighty Mo Brewing Company

•The Club Cigar

•Kellergeist