BILLINGS, Mont. -Demolition has officially begun at the Burger King on North 27th street.

The chain restaurant was owned by the "Ryan Restaurant Corporation Company" of Billings.

The area surrounding the location including a nearby bank building have been closed for the next several months.

Currently only the fast-food building and its parking lot are scheduled for demolition.

This comes after several commercial and local restaurants and businesses have also shut down in the same area in previous years.

We reached out to both Ryan Restaurant's owners about a timeline for the demolition, and to the Downtown Billings alliance for what the space will be used for in the future.

We will keep you updated with any information on that downtown Billings space when it becomes available.