Downtown Billings skate park cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. -- On Sunday, July 28, 2019, the World Society Mission Church of God partnered with the City of Billings Parks and Recreation to clean up the skate park downtown.

Both organizations were at the park for three hours using chemical cleaner to wipe away graffiti. Charles Jiang, a member of the World Society Mission Church of God, says they are only removing a portion of the paint. He says some graffiti were done by artists and have memorable meaning to the community. However, paint is starting to chip off in some areas making it dangerous for skaters. Jiang also hopes that cleaning up the park will create even more positive impact and set a standard for the community.

"It's statistically proven that when an environment or a city looks cleaner, actually, crime reduces and goes down. So we're trying to make Billings more of a nest of love for any visitors or residents," says Jiang.

The World Society Mission Church of God also hosts food drives, blood drives, and a variety of other community and environmental cleanups. If you would like to learn more about the World Society Mission Church of God or the City of Billings Parks and Recreation, you can find both links on our connections page.