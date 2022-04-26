Downtown Billings announces 2022 Alive After 5 concert lineup

BILLINGS, Mont. - Downtown Billings has announced the lineup for the 2022 Alive After 5 summer concert series.
A Facebook post from Downtown Billings said attending the concert series is free; however, there is a $2 charge for a wristband and ID check in order to drink alcohol.
The following is the lineup schedule and locations:
- Thurs. 6/16 - Counting Coup & Calvin and the Coal Cars @ The Pub Station
- Thurs. 6/23 - @Bucky Beaver and the Ground Grippers @ Hooligan's Sports Bar (at Skypoint)
- Thurs. 6/30 - Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk and the Mountain Folk @ Überbrew
- Thurs. 7/7 - Gilda House Music & @Joyce from the Future @ Downtown Billings Alliance (N. 29th St.)
- Thurs. 7/14 - Repeat Offenders @ Montana Brewing Company (at Skypoint)
- Thurs. 7/21- Favorite Sons @ Walkers Grill
- Thurs. 7/28- Cole & The Thornes @ Tiny's Tavern