Downed power line on Greenleaf Rd between Rosebud Creek Rd and Tongue River
ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - A power line is down on Greenleaf Road between Rosebud Creek Road and Tongue River Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, the downed power line is no more than 8-feet over the ground.

The sheriff is asking drivers to be careful when going through the area as there may be more downed power lines, some may be active. 

