Downed power line on Greenleaf Rd between Rosebud Creek Rd and Tongue River

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,
and a wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire
behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Strong wind shift
to the north in the evening with a cold front.
* HUMIDITY: 15 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: 90 to 95 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&