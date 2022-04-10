LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Power in a part of Lockwood was knocked out after a power pole was knocked over Sunday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol says a semi-truck made a turn at the corner and knocked the power pole down.

A small grass fire was started but it was quickly put out.

Power is out in the area of Old Hardin Rd. and Noblewood Dr. and law enforcement is redirecting traffic in both directions.

It is unknown how many people are affected by the outage and Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative tells they have to replace the poll.

Power is expected to be restored to all affected residents in roughly six hours.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.