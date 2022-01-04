New statewide marijuana laws that went into effect January first are still being finalized. And its possible no new recreational pot dispensary may ever open in Yellowstone county.

Zach Schopp, the owner of Seed of Life Labs says, business was good when recreational marijuana went on sale last weekend. He needed to bring in tents and heaters to keep customers warm. Sales are expected to stay up because only businesses already licensed to sell medical marijuana can apply for a recreational pot dispensary license. We got a copy of the new regulations today, and they show new businesses can apply in July 2023, and it'll cost them $5000 a year to renew. And it may not matter because Yellowstone County is planning on holding a vote on recreational pot sales this June.

"On a normal Saturday, we'll do 75 or 80 transactions, but I think this last weekend on Saturday, we did a couple hundred. We had systems in place so we could streamline people, but still give them enough one on one attention, because a lot of these people are coming in for the first time," Schopp said.

These rules are still unofficial because the Department of Revenue says they are still being processed by the Secretary of State, but they took effect January 1st.