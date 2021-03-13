Spring ahead, fall back, repeat every year!

The annual time hop exercise of Daylight Savings happens again tomorrow morning at 2 am, Sunday, March 14th.

Every spring the nation pushes their clocks ahead one hour.

Daylight savings was developed and refined over time to allow people and businesses to make better use of natural daylight.

In 1966, the US adopted the Uniform Time Act, which set the guidelines for Daylight Saving Time.

Currently, guidelines dictate that is starts the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November, when we "fall" back.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only two US states that do not observe Daylight Savings.