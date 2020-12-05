BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has had some issues with their donation bin...in fact, some items were even stolen recently. The shelter wants residents to know they don't have to steal to care for their pets.

"You don't need to go through the bin, if you need something for you or for your animal, one of our main missions and our goal here at the shelter is keep animals in their home if they have a good home,” said YVAS Executive Director, Triniti Chavez

Chavez says they are prepared to support those residents who need help caring for their furry friend.

"We have free dog food and cat food bagged up here in the shelter,“ said Chavez.

On top of donations being taken, rather than dropped off, Chavez says they recently had 13 newborn kittens placed inside the bin, while the shelter was open.

"They still had umbilical cords so we had to anticipate they were only a couple days old at most."

Chavez says those kittens could have been easily killed had a bag of dog food been thrown in with them.

"Come in, come in through the doors and let's talk about it, let's figure out how we can do right by that animal together."

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is looking to build a new, more secure donation bin covered in educational material for pet owners. You can help the shelter build the new bin by donating to their website, or donating in person.