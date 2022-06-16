STILLWATER CO., Mont. - Emergency services in Stillwater County are seeing increased wait times, and donations of both items and time are being sought.

According to Stillwater County News, officials are trying to get more people in so an ambulance can be located in the Fishtail-Nye area and one in Absarokee.

A mutual aid agreement is in place with Columbus Fire Rescue who can respond if needed.

Right now, people are needed to help donate items and their time.

Needed items include:

Bottled water and gallons of water

Non-perishable food items

“Bag lunch” foods like bread, peanut butter, jelly, small bags of chips, drinks…

Generators

Phone chargers

Power strips or extension cords

Pet food

Gift cards for food or fuel

Donations can be dropped off at the Mountain Mama Store, or you can call 406-426-8079 for pick-up.

Emergency kit items needed:

Water

Food

Flashlights

First aid kits

Extra batteries

Moist toweletts, plastic bags and plastic ties

Wrenches or pliers

Manual can openers

Local maps

Cellphone with chargers and a backup battery

Volunteer teams are needed in case there is a “second wave” following predicted warm weather and rain.

You can find more on volunteer groups on Stillwater County News’ Facebook here.