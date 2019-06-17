Donations needed now for "Santa in District"

As you start your summer vacation, Lockwood Fire District is asking you to think about... Christmas. They are busy getting ready for their annual "Santa in District." And, they are asking for donations.

They are looking for small toys, games, books, cash donations and wrapped candy.

This December will be the 30th year of Santa in District. Every December, Lockwood Fire District drives to five locations in Lockwood with gift bags for children. Last year, they gave out over 800 gift bags.

John Staley, Lockwood Fire Chief, said, "It's a wonderful community event. Lockwood citizens have been very good to the department. Even though it's a small thing, it's a nice way to give back and we know it's appreciated. And watch those kids sit on Santa's lap and tell them what their Christmas wishes are. It's just really satisfying."

Chief Staley tells me the day they give out the gift bags is an all-day event- from nine in the morning until six at night. He also says last year they gave out the biggest gift bag yet.

If you want to donate, you can call Lockwood Fire District or stop by the station. http://www.lockwoodfire.com/about/about/