Three-year-old Arden Pepion has been missing from the Blackfeet area since April 22, and efforts to find her are still in progress.

The Blackfeet Search and Rescue team has poured countless resources into their search for Arden.

The team found footprints leading to the Two Medicine River, along with a boot belonging to the three-year-old, directing them to search along the river.

To help in their efforts, the rescue team is asking for a number of donations including a boat, a trailer and three way radios.

Cinda Burd-Ironmaker, a member with the search and rescue team, says Arden is not the only person missing on the Blackfeet Reservation. She hopes people understand missing Indigenous people is a prevalent issue in the country.

"I think the nation is watching to see how this outcome is going to be and where we are falling short of, not only Arden and Leo and Mathew Brant, Ashley Heavyrunner, all of those people that are missing, not only from Blackfeet but across Indian country and across the nation. I think people need to know where we are falling short," Cinda said.

Cinda says they could also use smaller items like perishable foods, water packs, bug spray or even bear spray.

For more information on how to donate you can reach out to the Bring Arden Home Facebook page.