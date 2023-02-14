UPDATE: Feb. 14 at 2:37 p.m.

The owners of the Graves Hotel in Harlowtown lived in an apartment there and lost everything they had to the fire, according to a local resident.

That person has set up an account at a local bank to help the owners of the hotel get back on their feet.

To donate, visit Citizen's Bank & Trust Co. in Harlowtown and say you'd like to donate to the Grave's Hotel fire donation fund.

Alternatively, donors may mail donations to Citizen’s Bank & Trust Co, P.O. Box 247, Harlowton, MT 59036, and including a note that says funds are to go to the Graves Hotel fire donation fund.

HARLOWTOWN, Mont - Since the beginning of the twentieth century, the Graves Hotel has stood as a monument to visitors of Harlowtown and those who grew up in it.

When news broke the historic hotel was on fire, those who could help jumped into action.

Will Stagner, a member of the Harlowton Volunteer Firefighters, was called in to help with the fire at the Graves.

Stagner said he "got a call early in the morning that something on Main Street was on fire, so I came down here and it was the Graves.”

“When I arrived it was a little bit chaotic, the police had the streets blocked off and then a lot of the volunteer fire fighters were gathered around it trying to put it out," he said. "But by then there wasn’t a whole lot anybody could do. It went up pretty quick.”

But like many in Harlowton, Stagner said the loss of the Graves' history is more heartbreaking than the building itself.

"It's been here since 1908 and used to be a big stop for people coming off the railroad and it just got under new ownership a couple years ago and they've done a lot, put a lot of work into it. So, it's a real shame to see it go up," he said.

Authorities said the fire caused no injuries, and they believe it began at around 4 a.m. Feb. 12. However, they are unsure what caused the fire at the Graves initially.

Due to the massive size of the Graves, authorities estimate cleaning up the site will be a long process.