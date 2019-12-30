Donated Dental Services provides $5 million in free care

Volunteers in Montana's Donated Dental Services program have provided $5 million in free services since the program began in 1997.

The free dental care is for Montanans who have disabilities, are medically fragile or elderly.

Dr. David Keim, President of Montana Dental Lifeline Network, said one particularly rewarding experience he had was treating a patient with a cleft palate.

He said, "Now, he's living in Missoula. He's planning on getting married. It was such a wonderful experience to see that through."

Due to lengthy wait lists, some counties are currently only accepting applications from veterans or people who are medically fragile. Those counties are: Custer, Missoula, Prairie, Ravalli, Rosebud, Teton and Yellowstone. If you are interested in applying, you can go here: https://dentallifeline.org/montana/