Dog Tag Buddies is designed to help veterans live more fulfilling lives through training and building a relationship with their dog. The program helps them find methods to recognize and manage the symptoms of their disabilities,

discourages self-isolation, and helps find a renewed sense of purpose.

"There were a lot of very obvious symptoms going on that I tried to hide but I just couldn't do it," recalled US Army veteran, Hollie Koenigsberg. "Finally, we watched a depression/suicide briefing one day when we came home from Iraq. One of my friends said, "you know they're talking about you."

Tt's a story known to millions of service members in America, but talked about by only a few. What to do when you return home. How to act. How to relate. How to find purpose.

It was a question Dog Tag Buddies executive director, Deede Baker had with her veteran husband when he returned state-side.

"The first year was hard," Baker recalled. "We had some things we had to figure out how to work through. And over a period of time what I started noticing was, what a difference it made for him when he would come into the house and he would sit down on

the floor with the dogs. To see something so visceral, you can't see that and not be moved."

Per capita, Montana ranks 3rd in the nation for veterans. The number of young veterans suffering with hidden injuries continues to increase post-9/11. A new generation of soldiers and their families are feeling the impact of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We don't talk about mental health," said Baker. "People are so uncomfortable with that. A lot of what the challenges veterans are dealing with directly relates to mental health. How can we help make this better? How do we help encourage the conversation? How do we get people to start talking? Because it's hard for a veteran to come in. They want to be invisible. They want to be anonymous. But when you put a dog by your side, you lose your invisibility, you lose your anonymity. And so what you're saying is, yeah I have a service dog because I have a disability. And that's really hard when we're talking about our veterans."

Dog Tag Buddies provides veterans who have hidden injuries with rescue dogs to improve their quality of life through training and ongoing support.

Click HERE for more information.