BILLINGS - Dog Tag Buddies (DTB) received an almost half-a-million-dollar donation in the form of a large stock transfer from the Stanley & Rela Banks Foundation in December 2020 to round out a notable year of the unexpected. DTB continued to grow, in spite of the pandemic, adding 23 new teams across the state in 2020.

“One of the ultimate goals for DTB is to be present in every major town in the state,” DeeDe Baker, the Executive Director said. “I don’t want our veterans having to drive more than two hours for training. Our program is tough, but it shouldn’t be a burden.”

In a press release, DTB said the funds brought immediate relief to certain needs of the organization. With service areas in Billings, Helena, Great Falls, Missoula and Kalispell, DTB covers several hundred miles per month and needed a safe, reliable vehicle to transport dogs, food and other training supplies while maintaining regular check-ins with teams across the state. DTB also offers presentations to businesses, schools and other groups discussing service dogs or Question, Persuade, Refer, a method of suicide prevention and awareness training. With this gift, DTB was able to purchase a company vehicle that will ensure the organization’s message continues to strengthen its impact across the state.

In contrast to cash donations, charitable giving through stock allows for the gift’s value to appreciate over time, creating a gift that keeps on giving. Following the donation, Dog Tag Buddies said they began closely working with their financial advisor in Great Falls to optimally invest and grow the donated funds. Further, DTB plans to create an evolving agency endowment fund with the Billings Community Foundation to ensure current and future stock donations build a sustainable source of funds for the organization.

“We were in complete shock when we got the letter in the mail, and we are really trying to think long-term with these funds. We support our teams throughout the life of their dog, so we plan on being around for a while. These funds can help us sleep a little better at night,” Kati Grove, Operations Director at Dog Tag Buddies said.

By creating an endowment, Dog Tag Buddies can leave the bulk of the principal amount untouched while creating a small revenue stream and an emergency fund.

“This has definitely been a learning curve for us. DTB has grown quickly since we started, and this gift is even more evidence that our mission is getting out there. It’s encouraging to know there are people out there who care about what we’re doing, and fully trust in our purpose as an organization,” Grove said.