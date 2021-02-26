BILLINGS, MT - Billings firefighters were called to a fire on the 600 block of Broadwater Avenue, Friday.

The call came in around 11:00 a.m. Firefighters say they were able to rescue a dog from the home. Other than the dog the home was unoccupied.

Firefighters say that the fire started in the basement, but the cause was not immediately released. The Fire marshal is investigating.

Fire crews say their quick response kept the fire from spreading to surrounding structures in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.