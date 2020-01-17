Sniffer dogs are leading efforts to save wildlife from the wildfires in Australia.

Taylor is a 4-year-old English Springer Spaniel who is trained to find koalas.

He can smell koala's fur or their droppings and then help find the ones that are hurt.

Taylor has been successful in tough conditions too when it's windy and smoky.

The fires have been devastating to wildlife.

Taylor is rewarded with time to play with his favorite tennis ball.

Australia is in the midst of one of its worst fire seasons on record, with wildfires burning since September and claiming the lives of 28 people.

More than a billion animals have been killed.