A newborn cheetah cub has a new foster parent.

The cub's name is Kris. She is the lone survivor of a litter of three born at the Cincinnati Zoo on July 7th.

Her mother isn't producing enough milk, so the zoo staffers are bottle feeding her.

But humans can't teach human etiquette.

That's where "Blakely" comes in.

He's an Australian Shepherd who has taken care of several cheetahs, as well as foxes, wallabies, a warthog and a litter of Malayan tiger cubs.

Blakely retired in 2017, but he came back to take care of Kris.

By the looks of it, they seem to be getting along really well.

Blakely will teach Kris many important things like playing, snuggling, and disciplining.

The zoo is looking for a puppy to spend a couple of years with Kris since she doesn't have any surviving siblings.