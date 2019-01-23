Dog and cat store offers free pet food to furloughed workers

As the government shutdown continues, many furloughed workers express concerns about how they'll feed their families.

Well, one local pet supply and services boutique is making sure the furry friends in those families, won't go hungry.

Dee-O-Gee, recently opened on Shiloh Road in Billings and is offering a food promotion for furloughed government workers.

Once per month, as long as the shutdown lasts, furloughed workers can get a free five pound bag of food for their dog or cat.

With every food purchase, they'll also get a free can of food for their cat or dog.

Kris Martin with Dee-O-Gee says each bag costs between $15 and $30.

The program just launched today, but she says multiple customers have already called, scheduling a time to come in and get their free food.

"Our big focus is just to get back to the community it's one of our missions is to be heavily involved in our community and give back where we can, we saw this as an opportunity I guess you could say a perfect opportunity to give back to those in our community by feeding the dogs of the government workers who are currently furloughed," Martin says.

The promotion will last as long as the shutdown. Furloughed workers just need to show their government ID to get the promotion.