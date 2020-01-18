DockDog's National Sportsmen's Series at MetraPark

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Great Rockies Sports Show is in town, and this year DockDogs is hosting a one of a kind canine aquatics competition.

In this National Sportsmen's Series, dogs of all ages compete in three different events. The first is 'Big Air', which is the dog version of a long jump. Then there's the 'Extreme Vertical' -- a dog high jump. The last one is called 'Speed Retrieve', where a dog retrieves a toy from the pool and comes back as fast as he can swim.

Ron Lauscher is the owner of a golden retriever named Yager. Yager ranks #1 in the world in the 'Big Air' category.

"Yager does so well because he loves the sport," says Lauscher, "He loves the water and he's always super excited to go out and get it. Last year was our first year. And we just got into it. We didn't know anything about it but the people were super friendly, super helpful... and he loves it so much and we have so much fun doing it that we decided well let's just do this for the summers. It gives us a chance to travel around to new towns and everything, meet new people, and also just the competitions are so much fun."

Lauscher says there's not many places to train where they live in Cheyenne, Wyoming, but he says Yager is a natural at the sport.