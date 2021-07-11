Big or small, dock diving is making a splash.

Since introduced in 1997, dock diving has quickly grown in the world of dog sports. That growth can be seen in the Magic City at Billings K9 Coaching.

Pam Horner got involved with the sport when she acquired dog, Niners, from her friend and trainer Lark Pollari after Pollari passed away from cancer.

Horner has been involved with dog sports for over a decade, and saw Niners’ potential on the dock.

“One day we went to the pond at Yellowstone Dog Sports. She jumped 15 feet off the dock and qualified for Nationals. We went to Nationals in Orlando, Florida that year and I came home and put up a pool,” said Horner, owner of Billings K9 Coaching.

Four years later, Horner boasts the only North American Diving Dogs pool in the region, inviting teams of all sizes, skill, breed to make a splash.

This weekend, K9 Coaching hosted their Summer Sizzler, with teams coming to Billings from as far as Minnesota to compete. Robert Greger is a dog trainer in the Bozeman/Livingston area who brought a couple of his Belgian Malinois to the dock diving event.

"This is Narbet she's been doing this for six years. This is her PTSD treatment,” said Greger.

Narbet is a two-time Master’s Class national champion. Now eight years old, Greger said she keeps getting better with age.

"We like to be competitive, and I like the competition. We are not the biggest jumpers in the world, but we are pretty good team,” said Greger.

Greger has three Belgian Malinois, all rescues. He said dock diving has helped give his smart and highly energetic companions a purpose.

"It gives her a focus on something to do. These dogs are often found in rescue, the military police dogs they need a lot of time and training, and most people can't handle that,” explained Greger.

Horner added, "We always rescue dogs for a purpose. So, we want to give them a good life that does weed into dog sports finding a job. Sometimes a rescue needs to find something with confidence and that can become dog sports."

Some of the dogs jumping this weekend are nationally ranked. Others are seeking a new personal best. Either way, Horner said it’s all about competing against yourself in multiple divisions.

Dogs can compete by breed, by division or national title, or class which separates dogs based on their distance.

Greger explained, “It's a really simple sport, the dogs love it and it's fun. I judge also and it's fun even watching the dogs that are short. There are different classes, little dogs that go five or ten feet and they're having a blast and it's fun to watch them. It's fun to watch dogs improve from barely going off the edge and a year or two later they're going twenty feet or farther so it's pretty amazing, it's fun."

For more information on upcoming events and trainings with Billings K9 Coaching you can learn more here.