BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Downtown martini bar, Doc Harper's Tavern, is opening back up Wednesday, after two weeks of being closed to the public.

One of their employees, who had not been to work for 13 days, found out she tested positive for COVID-19, so Barb Harper, the owner of the martini bar, decided not to take any chances and shut down for two weeks.

She says it was not an easy decision, especially after closing down for 7 weeks earlier in the year because of the pandemic.

While the financial burden is great, Harper says the most important thing for the business is the safety of its customers and employees.

She says now that her team is healthy and well rested, they are ready to get back to work.

"We have such a great team that, I know when they come back they're going to work even harder to make up for these last two weeks, because when we opened back up after the 7 week closure, they all said, we're going to make this back up, we're going to make it back up, so they are going to have that same attitude, I know they will.", said Owner Barbara Harper.