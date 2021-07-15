DNRC Water Resources launches tools to increase transparency, improve customer service

HELENA, Mont. - The Water Resources Division (WRD) of the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) has launched new tools, including a fact sheet and a new webpage, in efforts to increase transparency and provide succinct data on water rights filings.

“Under Director Kaster’s leadership, DNRC is helping change the way Helena does business to better serve Montanans,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “These new tools will increase transparency, improve information sharing about the water rights process and reduce associated regulatory burdens.”

The number and type of water right applications filed statewide are influenced by changing demographics and differing geologic and hydrologic conditions.

The new fact sheet highlights trends, establishes a baseline understanding of current and pending water right filings and is intended to inform future improvements to the process and timelines for water rights applicants, as stated in a release.

Additionally, WRD made improvements to its website, which now features information on recent and ongoing stakeholder engagement efforts and can be found at dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water/stakeholder-engagement.

The site provides information for anyone interested in engaging with the WRD as it seeks to evaluate and improve its processes for water management and administration.

“We have seen a marked increase in water right filings in the past decade, notably in the high-growth regions of the state,” DNRC Director Amanda Kaster said. “To understand and characterize these trends, their impact on timelines, and as part of a commitment to public engagement, transparency, and increasing efficiency and expediency, the DNRC has developed some exciting new tools. This is just the beginning of the process.”

Opportunities currently include providing feedback through a scoping survey that will be open through the end of July, as well as through general public comments.

The five bureaus, eight regional offices and one program of WRD work to:

Develop and recommend in-state, interstate and international water policy

Lead and implement the State Water Plan

Conduct coordinated water resource planning, hydrologic assessments and water measurements

Manage and maintain all state-owned dams, reservoirs and canals

Administer the Dam Safety and Floodplain Management programs

Provide support to the Board of Water Well Contractors

Assist the Water Court with the adjudication of pre-July 1, 1973 historic water rights and ownership updates

Administer applications for new water rights, changes in historic water rights and ownership updates

Maintain constitutionally mandated centralized water rights records

Coordinate Montana’s role in the implementation of all 18 reserved water right compacts approved by the Montana Legislature

You can find the fact sheet here. For more information on WRD, you can also visit dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water.