BILLINGS, MT: Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on Monday by billions of people all across the world.

Also known as Deepavali, Diwali is one of the biggest and brightest festivals mostly celebrated by Hindus and, in some cases, by Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains.

The celebratory night is marked by offering prayers, festive feats, and lighting fireworks and signifies the beginning of a new year for most Hindus.

This year, the Indian Student Association and Asian Student Interracial Association at the Montana State University Bozeman are organizing "India Night" to celebrate Diwali on Saturday.

The event will start at 6 pm and will feature Indian dance performances and trivia followed by a traditional Indian cuisine dinner.

For all those who live far from Bozeman, the Montana State University Billings is also organizing an event on Tuesday in the observance of this auspicious festival.

Hosted by MSUB's Multicultural Club, the event will start at 7 pm and will feature traditional food, dance performances, and henna tattoos.

To register for India night, visit the link attached with this article.