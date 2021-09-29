BILLINGS - Schools across the state are seeing some of their students take part in a disturbing social media trend.

You may have seen your kids learning dances or pulling pranks on the social media app, TikTok. But a new trend encouraging kids to destroy and steal school property is anything but light-hearted.

“These kids are being very, highly influenced by TikTok and especially in this day in age, that's where their peers are,” Billings Parent Nicole Skime said.

Students from Great Falls to Billings are joining the ‘devious licks’ trend. It started with a monthly list on the popular app encouraging acts of vandalism at schools.

CastleRock Middle School in Billings is one of the latest schools to see kids destroying bathrooms and stealing bags of soap.

Next month, the trend dares students to hit a staff member.

Superintendent of SD2 Greg Upham says the district already took actions to stop kids from taking part and warns those students involved.

“That is completely ridiculous, and illegal. That would result in significant disciplinary measures. I hope common sense wins out in this,” he said.

The Principal of CastleRock Middle School sent out a message to parents this week saying in part, “I am asking you to please take a moment and have a discussion about the seriousness of these challenges and that the school will not tolerate this behavior.”

A CastleRock mom tells us she already spoke to her son about the seriousness of vandalizing his school, and even offered advice for parents on how you can help.

“Us as parents and the school, we can help our kids better understand why this is not the right direction to go. I think, definitely, communication with your parents, communication with your teachers, communication with your principal and having those open conversations,” Parent Mistie Mims said.