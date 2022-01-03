U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson announced Monday that the District of Montana collected $16,904,987 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2021. Of this amount, $4,885,558 was collected in criminal actions and $12,019,429 was collected in civil cases worked by the district or jointly with components of the Department of Justice.

Some of the funds collected in civil actions include a 2020 settlement with Atlantic Richfield for cleanup of mining contamination in the Butte area and a 2018 settlement with Kalispell Regional Healthcare System for alleged violations of the False Claims Act by paying physicians more than the fair market value.

Funds collected in criminal judgments include a case involving Larry Price Jr., a former Signal Peak Mine official convicted of fraud and other crimes in a corruption investigation.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Montana, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $553,764 in asset forfeiture actions in Fiscal Year 2021. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.