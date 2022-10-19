BILLINGS, Mont. - Distracted driving, or careless driving, is a frequent factor in crashes, according to the Billings Police.

"Careless driving is something we see very frequently when we are dealing with crashes," Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department said.

"A large majority of the crashes that we deal with lend to some sort of distraction taking place," he added.

Lt. Lennick said a big distraction is phones.

Billings is a hands-free community. Billings City Ordinance 10-5521 says:

"No person shall use or have in their immediate physical possession a handheld electronic communications device while operating a motor vehicle, motorcycle, quadricycle, or a bicycle on a public highway within the city limits of Billings."

The ordinance goes on to say:

"'Immediate physical possession' means touching the handheld electronic communications device, or physically holding the device in one's hand or up to one's ear."

Lt. Lennick said there are other distractions to watch out for.

"It's the amount of people in the vehicle and there's conversations going back and forth. Or, when we deal with some of the younger kids, some of the rough housing or just general goofing around while they're driving. I've seen people drop something on the floor, or they're leaning over to get something out of the passenger seat. Or, they're playing with their radio, or looking for something in their glove box. Turning around to talk to their kids in the backseat."

"I've seen people with full plates of food driving down the road," he added.

Billings police have given 375 careless driving tickets so far this year, compared to 316 careless driving tickets at this time last year.