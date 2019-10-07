Disabled veteran copes with PTSD in the form of art

KULR (Billings)- At the corner of 4th Ave. N. and N. 23rd sits one U.S. Navy veteran, and an artist.

"Anything to get out of yourself is a form of channeling to me," says Ron Wachtman.

Channeling; what Ron Wachtman says he does to cope with PTSD.

One of his favorite channeling methods is the creation of Montana made art.

"This I find I can take and help other people, other vets with post-traumatic stress, (and) teach them how to channel," says Ron.

He served in the navy for 3 years and the army reserves for 8. He says that for him, it's always been about helping others.

Following his time in the service, Ron went on to volunteer at St. Patrick's in Missoula. Here he dressed up for, and with patients, to ease the burden of a trip to the hospital.

His whole life, the want to help hasn't stopped, as Ron continually looks for ways to show other veterans how to channel.

"By them getting it out, helps them heel, helps fill that hole in their heart," says Ron.

By selling his Treasure State shaped signs, Ron's not only channeling, or raising awareness for PTSD, but getting involved in a community. A community who values one another, just as much as their veterans.

"It's not really about the money I make, it's about the people I meet... God gives us gifts that we can use and this is just one of my gifts," says Ron.