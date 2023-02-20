Disabled vehicle blocking one lane on I-90 eastbound between Billings and Hardin

BILLINGS, Mont. - A disabled vehicle is blocking one lane on I-90 eastbound between Billings and Hardin Monday.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the incident is located 3.50 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469.
Road conditions in this area are:
- Wet from Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 to 1-mile west of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452
- Slushy from 1-mile west of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 to 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469
- Snow and ice 4-miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 to Wyoming State Line