BILLINGS, Mont. - LIIFT (Living Independently For Today and Tomorrow) is a disability service organization out of Billings.

LIIFT celebrated on Wednesday what marks 33 years since the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) was signed into law.

"Nobody should be stigmatized for having a disability," said Diana Smith, a volunteer for LIIFT.

"I've had physical health problems for a long time, and LIIFT has really helped me out in making me feel at home."

The organization prioritizes helping differently-abled people in the Billings community.

"Anyone can get a disability, and a lot of them aren't obvious," said Theorius Wheeler, an employee at LIIFT.

"Having an anxiety disorder, depression, PTSD, are all considered disabilities. We'd rather have people check in with us to find out they don't have any disability, than not do it, and have it be worse for them down the road."

More information on the organization can be found at LIIFT.