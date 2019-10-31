According to the director of emergency services at a Billings hospital, there are some simple things you can do to stay safe while trick or treating.

The Director of Emergency Services at St. Vincent Healthcare Sam Kaufman said if they see kids in the emergency room on Halloween, it's usually because they were hit by a car. In fact, according to safekids.org, kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. https://www.safekids.org/halloween

The good news is there is a lot you can do to prevent it. Kaufman reminds drivers to leave car headlights on while driving.

She said, "They'll turn their lights off and then, they'll be in the dark, driving slowly, but can still cause injury in the neighborhoods. We see it. We see it often."

Kaufman said it's also important for trick or treaters to be well-lit, so drivers can see them.

She said, "Flashlights are a big thing. Those neon bracelets, bands."

Kaufman also said masks can reduce visibility.

She said, "When you are picking out a mask, make sure you have good visibility in that mask, that you can see around you. If you don't, that you are with a responsible adult that can hold your hand."

Kaufman has another important tip to stay out of the emergency room.

She said, "We have kids that try to eat all of their candy at one time and then end up with these horrific stomach aches. And, come in and they're pretty sick. So, we just tell them, 'Take it easy. Pick a couple of pieces you like, but don't try to eat all of your candy at once.' "