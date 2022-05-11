BILLINGS, Mont. - After a study came out identifying Native American boarding schools and burial sites, the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings and Jesuit priests of the Northwest who operated schools in Montana sent a statement.

“It is important to understand what might have occurred here in the United States and specifically in our Diocese in Eastern Montana,” said Bishop Michael Warfel of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings. “We will work with the Tribes throughout Montana, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the Northwest Jesuits to be of assistance in finding the truth and bring some measure of peace to any victims.”

In a memorandum, the Jesuit Conference President and Provincials of the United States say many of the boarding schools were run by Catholic religious orders, including the Jesuits.

“The experiences of individual alumni are diverse; some have expressed gratitude for their education, but many have asserted that the schools were a place where they were robbed of their Native identity,” the memorandum reads. “In general, prior to the 1960s, it is clear that the boarding schools and their curricula were part of a larger goal to eradicate Indigenous cultures in favor of white American culture.”

“We have sorrowfully acknowledged the Society’s participation in these assimilation policies which separated families and suppressed Native cultures, contrary to core tenets of our Catholic faith. We are examining this part of our history and making available the records we hold so others may do so as well. Openness, transparency and knowledge of our history are essential elements for reckoning with the sins of our past and moving forward together toward healing.”

The Jesuit Conference announced they have hired a researcher to prepare a comprehensive list of the boarding schools administered by the Society in the U.S. and determine what relevant materials are in their archives.

A preliminary list of U.S. locations of boarding schools for Native students administered by the Jesuits named the following schools in Montana:

St. Ignatius Mission Location: Flathead Reservation, St. Ignatius, Montana School dates: 1864 –1972, boarding ceased in 1962 Tribes: Salish, Upper Pend d’Oreilles, Kootenai

St. Peter’s Mission Location: Blackfeet Reservation, Fort Shaw, Montana School dates: 1884 –1896 Tribes: Blackfeet

St. Francis Xavier Mission Location: Crow Reservation, St. Xavier, Montana School dates: 1887 –1921; restored in late 1930s or early 1940s, possibly as a day school –1965 Tribes: Crow

St. Paul’s Mission Location: Hays, Montana School dates: 1887 –1970 Tribes: Assiniboine, Gros Ventre

Holy Family Mission Location: Blackfeet Reservation, Browning/Two Medicine Creek, Montana School dates: 1890 –1940 Tribes: Blackfeet

St. Charles Borromeo Mission Location: Crow Reservation, Pryor, Montana School dates: 1892 –1898 Tribes: Crow



You can see the full list of schools in the Jesuit Conference’s release here.