Digital program helps former drug addicts

BILILNGS - A new digital program for people recovering from substance abuse is launching in Montana, and it uses artificial intelligence.

The idea is to help former addicts get back to everyday life, and this tech is pretty easy to use because it pops up right on your phone.

It's called the Recovery Pathways program, and its focus is on behavioral health.

The program sends text messages and resources to people who are recovering from former drug abuse.

For example, some of the messages encourage the person to think positively. You can even send a text message if you need someone to talk to if you're struggling.

"Knowing that there's a program now where people can reach out — whether it's at 1, 2, 3 o'clock in the morning — and instantly get a response, I think is a huge deal," Robert, a recovered addict, said.

The software can also alert counselors if someone needs help right away.

Treatment Court Judge Mary Jane Knisely says it will help cut down on repeat drug offenders in Yellowstone County.

"I think we are going to end up in a position where these people come out of the jail cell and into recovery, and they meet our expectations. So again, this will be another tool that will assist with that," Knisely said.