Digging out Hydrants

With large amounts of snow, comes large amounts of responsibility in terms of keeping an eye on whats on your property.

We're talking about fire hydrants and keeping them accessible to fire departments. K.C. Williams, disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator for Yellowstone County, about the importance of keeping hydrants and the areas around them clear.

"It is absolutely life critical that the fire hydrants be open and accessible to the fire companies. A fire in a structure doubles in size approximately every 60 seconds. The smoke impact and toxic gas," said Williams.

Williams says the smoke impact and toxic gases expand even more rapidly than the fire he just mentioned.

3 feet is the magic number.

Keeping fire hydrants clear of any accumulated snow not only ensures the firefighters can get lives will be saved more quickly.

You'll also want to clear a path from the hydrant to the street. So if you have a fire hydrant in your front yard, be sure to clear it of any snow to help the fire department help you in case of an emergency.