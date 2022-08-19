BILLINGS, Mont. -- Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days.

Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens, and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment.

Johnathan McNiven, the brains behind the operation says he started to Dig It Days three years ago, this year being his second at Montana fair.

He says he wanted to bring something to Billings and Yellowstone County that was family oriented, constructive, and educational that would spark an interest in the construction industry.

"We're facing a shortage when it comes to construction and heavy equipment operation and a lot of these kinds of trade skills that need to help build Montana and continue to keep building Montana -- so we're hoping that these kids can take these memories back with them starting with a young age because that's how I started and now look what we were able to bring here." Says Johnathan.

One dad, Joel Eklund, says he brought his family to the Montana fair just for Dig It Days.

"I love the hands-on and its a very vocational push which I appreciate -- and there was a two-year college program here last year talking to the kids about a possibility of these types of jobs for their future -- so I'm thankful that my kids and all these kids can see different job opportunities that are out there and what's a possibility for them as they have to start considering what they do for a living when that time comes." Joel says.

Dig It Days is not only parent-approved, but kid-approved as well. Raymond and Esther definitely agree.

"I just like -- you know being here -- it's really fun to drive the equipment because I've always been into that kind of stuff -- and yea -- I just like being here -- it's really fun." Says Raymond.

"Yea, I just really appreciate them doing this so we can all have the experience to like -- drive the machines and stuff." Says Esther.