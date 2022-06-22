BILLINGS, MT. - A community diaper drive hosted by United Way on Tuesday marked the fourth annual day of action.

Every year on the first day of summer, United Way hosts a charity drive designed to help members of the community in different ways. This year, they chose to help out in the form of diapers.

" One in three Montanans right now are struggling just to have the supplies to take care of their baby" said Felicia Burg, an active volunteer at the drive.

"All we ask is that you pay rent, get gas, keep going to work, and we can help them out with the diapers."

Members of United way are hoping that by next year they can raise their goals if inflation lowers and more outreach is met.