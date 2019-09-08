406 Diabetes Awareness Walk at ZooMontana

BILLINGS, Mont. -- People of all ages came to together at ZooMontana to walk, educate, and raise awareness of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Co-chair Leif Welhaven says his son inspired him to take a leadership role in planning this year's 406 Diabetes Awareness Walk.

"My son who is now 25 was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 10," says Welhaven, "so he's been basically giving himself shots three or four times a day since he was 10 so we're very thankful because of educators, doctors, and diabetes kids camp, he's been able to learn how to manage his diabetes successfully for fifteen years and will live a long, full, healthy life and the cool thing is now he actually goes to the camp that he once attended and helps kids learn how to deal with diabetes."

After the walk this morning, people came together for games and raffle prizes. Activities included corn hole, inflatables, and even face painting. Welhaven says several diabetes educators including Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Health were represented. Welhaven hopes people can walk away with more knowledge on how to live with diabetes.

"We're just trying to provide a platform so they can get that education and help and camaraderie and fellowship and realize that we're all in this together, we're all moving forward and its not a big deal to have diabetes, you just have to take care of yourself," says Welhaven.

All proceeds from the walk are going to the ADA Diabetes Kids Camp and the Fellowship of Type 2 Diabetes Awareness Group.