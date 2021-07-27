BILLINGS, Mont. - A local housing developer is planning on building 720 multi-family living units on the west end of Billings, aiming to alleviate the housing crisis.

According to a release from Stock Land Properties Inc., construction for the first two community developments will begin fall 2021 and construction for the necessary roads and utility extension has already started.

“Our design and plans are complete, and we are in the final stages of bidding. Our financing is through Dwight Capital, a New York Investment Banking Firm. Dwight Capital specializes in large HUD (Housing and Urban Development) market rate financing and have financed several other multi-family communities for us. They are the largest HUD originator in the United States,” President of Stock Land Properties Inc. Mike Stock said in the release.

The new housing developments will include f one, two, and three bedroom apartments with non-government subsidized housing monthly rental rates of $900 to $1,900. There will be a total of four separate housing developments with swimming pools, hot tubs, workout facilities and clubhouses.

In the release, Stock said the new units are “vital to the natural growth of Billings. We have a serious lack of housing in our city and adding these communities will allow the city to grow at it’s normal rate.”

Stock Land Properties Inc. said they are hiring local residents to do the construction throughout the building process, adding hundreds of jobs to the Billings area.